Proud Boys' leader Enrique Tarrio arrested in DC, police say

FOX 5 has learned that Proud Boys' leader Enrique Tarrio has been arrested in D.C.

FOX 5 's Evan Lambert reports Tarrio is facing misdemeanor destruction of property charges in relation to him saying he burned a Black Lives Matter flag that was stolen from a Black church in December during a protest in the District.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

D.C. police confirmed Monday evening that officers have arrested 36-year-old Henry "Enrique" Tarrio, of Miami, Florida.

He has been charged with Destruction of Property related to an offense that occurred on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in the 900 block of 11th Street, Northwest.

Advertisement

Police say at the time of his arrest, Tarrio was found to be in possession of two high capacity firearm magazines. He has been additionally charged with Possession of High Capacity Feeding Device.

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 18: Enrique Tarrio, leader of the Proud Boys, a far-right group, is seen at a "Stop the Steal" rally against the results of the U.S. Presidential election outside the Georgia State Capitol on November 18, 2020 in Atlanta, Georg Expand

READ MORE: DC church suing Proud Boys over Black Lives Matter sign vandalism

Earlier on Monday, the Metropolitan African Methodist Episcopal Church in D.C. filed a lawsuit against the Proud Boys and Tarrio alleging that the group scaled its fence and tore down a large Black Lives Matter sign on display.

It was one of two historically Black churches that were vandalized during the protests.

READ MORE: DC church re-hangs Black Lives Matter banner destroyed during protest clashes

"White supremacists like the Proud Boys, would rather see the country burn than to see it united together under justice and freedom for all," said Kristen Clarke, president and executive director of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law. "Black churches and other religious institutions have a long and ugly history of being targeted by white supremacists in racist and violent attacks meant to intimidate and create fear. Our lawsuit aims to hold those who engage in such action accountable. We are proud to represent Metropolitan A.M.E. which has a long history of standing against bigotry and hate and whose courage and determination to fight back is a beacon of hope for the community."