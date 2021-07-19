PSTA needs to hire nearly 90 new drivers within the next year

If you can drive a car, you already have one qualification to drive a bus.

That’s according to the Pinellas Suncoast Transportation Authority, which is hiring dozens of new bus drivers. It can be intimidating to drive a 40-foot vehicle through busy traffic, but officials with PSTA don't want nerves to keep you from applying.

PSTA is looking to hire 86 new bus drivers over the next 12 months. It's a big job, and hiring managers are looking for drivers with big personalities to match.

"Before I took this job, the only thing that I ever drove was a standard size vehicle, and now I drive this bus [sic] like I'm Mario Andretti's daughter," says Stacy Johnson, who has been driving PSTA buses for 14.5 years -- and she has one of those big personalities.

"If you can drive a car, you can drive a bus," Johnson assures.

No commercial driver’s license is required to apply. The PSTA will pay for your CDL training once you're hired.

If you’re interested, click here to apply.

