Publix recipe gives a fresh twist to green beans, a Thanksgiving side dish

If you're looking for a twist on a traditional Thanksgiving side dish, the Publix Apron's cooking school has this one for your family.

Chef Anthony from Publix demonstrated how to make this "Ginger Cilantro Green Bean Saute" recipe for FOX 13.

The recipe below makes about 8 servings, and takes about 15 minutes to make.

Ingredients:

1 cup fresh cilantro, divided

1 tablespoon ginger spice paste

1/2 cup orange (or lemon) dressing

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 bag fresh, trimmed green beans (12–16 oz)

1 tablespoon garam masala (or pumpkin pie spice)

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 cup dried apricots, coarsely chopped

1/3 cup cashew pieces, coarsely chopped

Steps:

1. Place 3/4 cup cilantro leaves, ginger paste, and dressing in blender (or food processor); blend until smooth. Set aside.

2. Preheat large, nonstick sauté pan on medium 2–3 minutes. Place oil in pan; add green beans, garam marsala, and salt. Cook 7–8 minutes, stirring occasionally, until beans are crisp-tender. Remove pan from heat; let stand to cool.

3. Chop apricots, cashews, and remaining 1/4 cup cilantro. Combine in a large bowl: green beans, apricots, cashews, and dressing; toss until blended. Top with cilantro; serve.

Amount per 1/8 recipe serving: Calories 170, Total Fat 12g, Sat Fat 1.5g, Trans Fat 0g, Chol 0mg, Sodium 250mg, Carb 14g, Fiber3g, Total Sugars 8g; (Incl. 0g Added Sugars), Protein 3g, Vit D 0%; Calc 2%, Iron 6%, Potas 4%

