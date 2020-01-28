Publix says it will take over five Lucky's Market locations

article

Publix Super Markets Inc. says it is in the process of buying the leases at five Lucky's Market locations.

Maria Brous, a spokeswoman for the Lakeland-based grocer, confirmed to the Tampa Bay Business Journal on Monday evening that Publix is under contract to purchase leases at the following Lucky's locations:

Clermont

Naples

Neptune Beach

Orlando

Ormond Beach

Lucky's announced that it would close 32 stores — 20 of its 21 Florida locations — on Jan. 21. It eventually filed notice with the state that it would close its remaining Florida store in Melbourne as well. But on Monday, the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and said that it had found the cash to keep Melbourne and a handful of other stores open.

