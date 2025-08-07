Publix thief brings young child to shoplift and slugs woman who confronts her about crime: PCSO

The Brief A woman is accused of bringing a young child to shoplift from Publix. Deputies say the suspect also struck a woman who confronted her about the theft. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Wyche at 863-236-3900 or email DWyche@polksheriff.org.



A woman is accused of stealing more than $100 worth of merchandise from a Publix store with a young child in tow.

The backstory:

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. on July 5 at the Publix store located at 1200 Champions Drive near Davenport.

READ: Missing child ‘in danger’ after mother bolts from Manatee County Walmart following theft investigation: MCSO

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office

Investigators said the suspect stole approximately $125 worth of merchandise from the store.

When a woman confronted the suspect about the theft, deputies said the suspect intentionally struck the victim twice, then pushed her.

READ: 4th suspect arrested in home invasion where men pretended to be Amazon delivery drivers: NPPD

The suspect drove away in a dark-colored Wagoneer.

What they're saying:

In a social media post, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office stated, "The little girl in the cart is innocent of the crimes. The two other women with the suspect may be witnesses, or they could be suspects. If they are only witnesses, they should contact the Polk County Sheriff's Office to let us know that."

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the crime or who recognizes any of the people is asked to contact Detective Wyche at 863-236-3900 or email DWyche@polksheriff.org.

Tipsters who want to remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward can contact Heartland Crime Stoppers in one of four ways:

Call 1-888-400 TIPS (8477) Heartland Crime Stoppers Florida

Dial **TIPS from your cell phone

Visit http://heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on "Submit A Tip,"

Download the free "P3tips" app on your smartphone or tablet