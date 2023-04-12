Puppy recovering after being tossed over fence at Humane Society of Tampa Bay

The Humane Society of Tampa Bay staff are caring for a four-month-old Pitbull mix puppy after he was tossed onto their property over the weekend.

They named him Sonny because of his bright, vibrant personality despite the awful way he was treated.



Around 8:40 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, after the Humane Society had closed, surveillance video caught a man in a grey pickup truck scoping out the property before picking Sonny up by the skin of his neck, walking over to the six-foot-tall fence that surrounds the property and tossing him into the play yard.

Sonny is recovering from injuries sustained after being tossed over the fence.

Sonny wasn’t found until Easter morning when a staff member came in to take care of the animals. He was limping, covered in his own feces, and starving.

While footage from the security cameras caught the horrific act, the staff didn’t see a license plate number or get a good look at his face.

Sonny is now in good hands, and after a few weeks of the extensive medical care he will need, he will be ready to find a loving and caring home.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to email the Humane Society at communications@humanesocietytampa.org.

