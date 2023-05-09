Questions remain after FBI raids home of Tampa city council member

Just eight days ago, Tampa Councilor Lynn Hurtak was sworn in for her first full term.

Monday afternoon, the beginning of the councilor's second year in office was jolted by an FBI search of her home, one she shares with her husband, reporter Tim Burke, whose catfishing story on football player Manti Te'o has become a Netflix series.

Burke reportedly told the Tampa Bay Times his name was on the search warrant. Neighbors tell FOX 13 they saw agents carrying out computers.

"I don't have all the details on that," Mayor Jane Castor said Tuesday. "You'd have to ask the FBI. My understanding is that it didn't have anything to do with the councilwoman."

Lynn Hurtak and Tim Burke

People were inside the home on Tuesday when FOX 13 knocked on the front door, though no one. The FBI would only confirm the existence of the raid.

The councilor's legislative aide said they had no comment. Hurtak was sworn in last year as an interim council member, replacing John Dingfelder after he resigned as part of a settlement over a public records lawsuit. During the November election, she won her race against the mayor's partner's mother, Janet Cruz, by around 20 points.

READ: Visit Tampa Bay social media efforts play role in helping boost tourism in Tampa

"I don't know that it is my place to question a city council member," said Castor. "If the community has questions, they can ask."

It remains to be seen as to whether the March arrest of one of Hurtak's campaign donors, John Ring, is related.

Ring is a registered sex offender, and is accused of not updating his information properly. One of the case documents said, during a search of Ring's devices, potential evidence suggesting public corruption within the city of Tampa was located, and that there is an ongoing investigation.

The city would not comment on what that involves.

Hurtak has refunded $1,250 of contributions from him.

"We can expect to see something as close to a couple of days and maybe a couple of weeks," said legal analyst Jeff Brown. "It depends on how sensitive the material is that they have seized."

Tampa city council is scheduled to meet Thursday morning.