Rain, storms to move through Bay Area on Wednesday ahead of cold front. Here's the timeline

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

The remnants of what was once Tropical Storm Sara will bring rain and some storms to the Tampa Bay area on Wednesday, with much drier and cooler air moving in behind it.

Tropical moisture will continue moving east across the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday, impacting the U.S. Gulf coast from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle.

What to expect from Sara's remnants

FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg says conditions in the Bay Area will remain warm and humid on Tuesday, with a quiet and mild night ahead.

Rain and a few storms will move through the Bay Area on Wednesday morning ahead of cooler and drier air.

Rain will move in early Wednesday, according to Osterberg, likely arriving around 3 or 4 a.m. Rainfall totals could reach an inch in some spots.

"There will be some thunderstorms with that," Osterberg said. "It's marginal. One or two of them could get strong, but we're not looking at a huge severe weather outbreak or anything like that."

Rain and a few storms will move through the Bay Area on Wednesday morning ahead of cooler and drier air.

The cold front will move through around 7-8 a.m., Osterberg says, with a couple more bands of rain possible.

A cold front will drop temperatures and humidity in the Bay Area after rain moves through Wednesday morning.

Once the cooler, drier air moves in, temperatures will drop to the lower 70s for highs and 50s for lows by Thursday. This weekend, morning lows will likely hit the 40s in many spots.

A cold front will move through the Bay Area on Wednesday, dropping temperatures and humidity significantly.

Tropics quiet as hurricane season nears end

The National Hurricane Center says it is not tracking tropical cyclone activity in the Atlantic Basin as of Tuesday morning.

Hurricane season officially ends on Nov. 30.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA BAY: