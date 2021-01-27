Raymond James Stadium is a 'No Drone Zone' on Super Bowl Sunday; violators could face $30,000 fine

article

The airspace over RayJay is going to become a no-drone zone during Super Bowl LV due to security measures and to avoid any violation of broadcast rights.

The FAA, FBI, and local law enforcement agencies announced they will closely monitor that airspace for any unauthorized operations. They might even take action against those that are operating in the no-drone zone who are deemed a security threat.

The Temporary Flight Restriction will take place on game day – Sunday, Feb. 7. – from 5:30 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. This prohibits drones from being used within a 30-nautical-mile radius of Raymond James Stadium and up to 18,000 feet in altitude.

Prior to the Super Bowl game, drone will be prohibited for one nautical mile around the stadium starting from 10 a.m. until the restriction takes effect.

RELATED: Law enforcement warns Super Bowl fans of increased scams, human trafficking

Advertisement

On Feb. 6, the FAA will also restrict drone flights for about two nautical miles around Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park and Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, as well as an altitude of 2,000 feet, from Jan. 29 to Feb. 6 due to the Super Bowl Fan Experience events.

Those who are in violation could face penalties of up to $30,000 and possible criminal prosecution.

Additional information on the Super Bowl restrictions can be found on the FAA’s website.

