No reservations left for Tampa's NFL Super Bowl Fan Experience

On Wednesday, the NFL announced that all available slots for the NFL Super Bowl Experience at Julian B. Lane Park have been filled and there will be no additional access to the event.

The free event spans nearly three miles of the Riverwalk, reaching Armature Works, Curtis Hixon Park, Julian B. Lane Park and Sparkman Wharf. It includes interactive games, shops and photo ops with the Lombardi Trophy.

The NFL used a reservation system for the NFL Super Bowl Experience for safety reasons during the coronavirus pandemic.

Those who were able to make a reservation should download the OnePass app and make sure all members of their party have registered before arriving for their session time. The NFL encourages fans who were not able to make a reservation to enjoy downtown Tampa and the Riverwalk.

The NFL Super Bowl Experience opens up Friday and stays open through the weekend. It will be closed on February 1 and 2 then reopen for the rest of the week into Super Bowl Sunday.

