Raymond James Stadium vaccination site accepting walk-ups

Starting Wednesday, the COVID-19 vaccination site at Raymond James Stadium will begin accepting walk-ups. No appointment required.

Officials said it will give residents a chance to have increased access to getting the vaccine by removing "an additional barrier." They said the site can administer up to 1,600 first doses and up to 1,600 second doses of the Pfizer vaccine per day.

Site hours have been extended to 7 p.m. to accommodate for a potential increase in demand.

Second-dose appointments will continue to be made on-site after a resident received their first dose. Those who have pre-registered through the statewide website will continue to be contacted for appointments in their area as it becomes available.

The website for the Florida registration system is myvaccine.fl.gov.

Officials said all state-supported vaccination sites will accept walks-up, except for the Hard Rock Stadium and Marlins Park in South Florida.

Also Wednesday, Pfizer announced its vaccine is safe and effective for kids as young as 12. It's not clear how quickly the FDA would act on Pfizer's request to allow vaccination starting at age 12.

