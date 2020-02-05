Recipe: Mac and cheese soup
We're happy to be continuing a new segment on the FOX 13 4 O'Clock News. It's called One-Hour Suppers with Dr. BBQ.
Dr. BBQ says this is a unique and tasty soup that will be a favorite on chilly game days.
INGREDIENTS:
10 slices thick-cut bacon
1 medium onion, finely chopped
2 cloves garlic, crushed
¼ cup all-purpose flour
One 14-ounce can vegetable broth
3 cups whole milk
1 tablespoon chili powder
1 teaspoon black pepper
1 teaspoon dry mustard
4 cups (1 pound) shredded sharp cheddar cheese
1½ cups elbow macaroni, cooked
Chopped fresh parsley for garnish
INSTRUCTIONS:
Cut the bacon strips into quarters. In a Dutch oven over medium heat, cook the bacon until crisp. Remove it to paper towels to drain.
Add a little oil to the pan if needed, then add the onion. Cook the onion for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Add the garlic and continue cooking until the onion is soft and lightly browned, about another 5 minutes.
Advertisement
Add the flour and mix well. Cook for 2 minutes.
Add the broth and bring to a simmer, stirring often.
Add the milk, chili powder, pepper, and mustard. Return the soup to a simmer, stirring occasionally. Cook for 3 minutes.
Add the cheese and bacon and continue cooking and stirring until well blended, about 4 minutes.
Add the macaroni and return to a simmer.
Remove from the heat and serve.
Makes 8 servings.