Recipe: Mac and cheese soup

We're happy to be continuing a new segment on the FOX 13 4 O'Clock News. It's called One-Hour Suppers with Dr. BBQ.

Dr. BBQ says this is a unique and tasty soup that will be a favorite on chilly game days.

INGREDIENTS:

10 slices thick-cut bacon

1 medium onion, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, crushed

¼ cup all-purpose flour

One 14-ounce can vegetable broth

3 cups whole milk

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon dry mustard

4 cups (1 pound) shredded sharp cheddar cheese

1½ cups elbow macaroni, cooked

Chopped fresh parsley for garnish

INSTRUCTIONS:

Cut the bacon strips into quarters. In a Dutch oven over medium heat, cook the bacon until crisp. Remove it to paper towels to drain.

Add a little oil to the pan if needed, then add the onion. Cook the onion for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Add the garlic and continue cooking until the onion is soft and lightly browned, about another 5 minutes.

Add the flour and mix well. Cook for 2 minutes.

Add the broth and bring to a simmer, stirring often.

Add the milk, chili powder, pepper, and mustard. Return the soup to a simmer, stirring occasionally. Cook for 3 minutes.

Add the cheese and bacon and continue cooking and stirring until well blended, about 4 minutes.

Add the macaroni and return to a simmer.

Remove from the heat and serve.

Makes 8 servings.

