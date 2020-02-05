Expand / Collapse search

Recipe: Mac and cheese soup

By Ray Lampe - Dr. BBQ
Published 
Recipes
FOX 13 News

We're happy to be continuing a new segment on the FOX 13 4 O'Clock News. It's called One-Hour Suppers with Dr. BBQ.

Dr. BBQ says this is a unique and tasty soup that will be a favorite on chilly game days. 

INGREDIENTS: 

10 slices thick-cut bacon
1 medium onion, finely chopped
2 cloves garlic, crushed
¼ cup all-purpose flour
One 14-ounce can vegetable broth
3 cups whole milk
1 tablespoon chili powder
1 teaspoon black pepper
1 teaspoon dry mustard
4 cups (1 pound) shredded sharp cheddar cheese
1½ cups elbow macaroni, cooked 
Chopped fresh parsley for garnish

INSTRUCTIONS:

Cut the bacon strips into quarters. In a Dutch oven over medium heat, cook the bacon until crisp. Remove it to paper towels to drain. 

Add a little oil to the pan if needed, then add the onion. Cook the onion for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. 

Add the garlic and continue cooking until the onion is soft and lightly browned, about another 5 minutes. 

Add the flour and mix well. Cook for 2 minutes. 

Add the broth and bring to a simmer, stirring often. 

Add the milk, chili powder, pepper, and mustard. Return the soup to a simmer, stirring occasionally. Cook for 3 minutes. 

Add the cheese and bacon and continue cooking and stirring until well blended, about 4 minutes. 

Add the macaroni and return to a simmer.

Remove from the heat and serve. 

Makes 8 servings.
 