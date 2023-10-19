Suspect at large after robbing Regions Bank, fleeing on foot: Bradenton police

article

A Bradenton bank was robbed on Thursday morning and police are still looking for the man responsible, according to officials.

Around 9:30 a.m., investigators say a suspect went to Regions Bank at 5009 Manatee Ave. E. (SR-64) and passed a note to a teller demanding money.

The man left on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, according to officials. Authorities say the man did not display a weapon and no one was injured.

Several customers were in the bank during the robbery, according to officers.

The Bradenton Police Department describes the suspect as a black male in his mid-to-late 20s with a thin build. He was wearing pink pants and a gray sweater, according to BPD.

The man was seen wearing pink pants and a gray sweater. Courtesy: The Bradenton Police Department

Police say the suspect had long, black hair, that may have been a wig.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact BPD at (941)-932-9300.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, you can call Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477 (TIPS). To submit a tip online, click here.