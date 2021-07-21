Report: Former FSU head coach Bobby Bowden diagnosed with terminal illness

article

Bobby Bowden, Florida State’s legendary football coach, has been diagnosed with a terminal medical condition, according to a report in the Tallahassee Democrat.

The newspaper says Bowden, who turns 92 in November, his wife Ann and their family made the announcement on Wednesday.

"I've always tried to serve God's purpose for my life, on and off the field, and I am prepared for what is to come," Bowden said in a statement shared with the Democrat. "My wife Ann and our family have been life's greatest blessing. I am at peace."

The Bowden family has asked for privacy as the former coach deals with his health, but did not say what terminal illness Bowden is facing.

"Coach Bowden built a football dynasty and raised the national profile of Florida State University, and he did it with class and a sense of humor," FSU President John Thrasher said in a statement. "Although his accomplishments on the field are unmatched, his legacy will go far beyond football. His faith and his family have always come first, and he is an incredible role model for his players and fans alike."

Bowden’s health has deteriorated since he tested positive for COVID-19 in October 2020, according to the report. After testing positive for COVID-19 back in October, Bowden had to be hospitalized three days later.

He had received word of the positive test several days after returning home from a lengthy stay at a hospital and rehab facility, where he had been treated for an infection in his leg.

Bowden said he wanted to beat COVID-19 so he could vote in the 2020 election for then-President Donald Trump.

"I've had a chance to get a lot of wins in my life, but I really wanted to win this one because I wanted to be around to vote for President Trump," Bowden said.

PREVIOUS: Former FSU coach Bobby Bowden says he wanted to beat COVID-19 so he could vote for Trump

Trump responded to Bowden's comments on Twitter: "Thank you to Florida State for giving us Bobby Bowden!"

Bowden coached Florida State for 34 years, retiring after the 2009 season. He is second on the career victories list in major college football with 357, behind only the late Joe Paterno of Penn State. His teams won national championships in 1993 and 1999.

Advertisement

UPDATES: Get news alerts and updates in the free FOX 13 News app