Report: Plane that went down during Cocoa Beach Air Show confirmed to be from WWII

By AP Staff
Florida
Beachgoers stunned as plane plunges into water

COCOA BEACH, Fla. - The pilot of a restored World War II-era plane made an emergency ocean landing Saturday during the Cocoa Beach Air Show.

Witnesses told Florida Today they heard the BM Avenger engine sputtering down the beach and knew something was off as the plane slowly descended.

Beachgoer captures video of plane making emergency landing

Beachgoer Nickolas Hawley got video of a pilot making an emergency landing during the Cocoa Beach Air Show.

WATCH: Plane goes down in ocean during Cocoa Beach Air Show

A plane that was part of the Cocoa Beach Air Show went down on Saturday and landed in the ocean, officials told FOX 35 News.

"It looked like (the pilot) pulled up at the last moment and avoided any spectators, there were loads of people on the water, and then I saw him on top of the plane, it looked like he was okay," said Melanie Schrader

The pilot was not injured and refused medical treatment.

The air show released a statement saying the plane had a mechanical issue and that rescue personnel were standing by during the emergency landing.

Plane made emergency landing near Cocoa Beach Air Show

A pilot had to make an emergency landing in the water near the Cocoa Beach Air Show on Saturday. Fortunately, the pilot was not injured.

The plane was a torpedo bomber used by the U.S. Navy during World War II. According to the Cocoa Beach Air Show website, the plane underwent extensive restoration before returning to flight last year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.