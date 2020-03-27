Report: WWE's Roman Reigns, a Florida native and leukemia survivor, withdraws from WrestleMania

article

A WWE superstar won't be in the ring during WrestleMania 36.

Roman Reigns, whose real name is Joe Anoa'I has pulled out of WWE's main event, reports ESPN. He was scheduled to face-off against Goldberg. According to ProWrestlingSheet, it's likely he was concerned with his health as the world faces the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Pensacola native was originally diagnosed with leukemia at the age of 22 and announced in October 2018 that the disease returned and stepped away from the ring. In February 2019, he was in remission and returned to his WWE role.

It's unclear whether another WWE superstar will replace Reigns in the ring against Goldberg.

WWE has been airing its shows from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida without any fans in order to comply with the CDC guidelines against mass gatherings.

The first time was during Friday Night Smackdown on March 13, days after announcing WrestleMania will no longer be held in Tampa. Instead, the big event will be held over a two-night pay-per-view event from the Orlando facility, with no live audience.

WrestleMania will be held on April 4-5.

