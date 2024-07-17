Residency program looks to help fill doctor shortage in fast-growing Pasco County

Florida is in desperate need of doctors. With a growing population and many doctors aging out of practice, the state is doing what it can to attract more physicians.

Hospitals are also taking their own approaches to filling the need.

Just this month, Florida TaxWatch ranked Florida 41st when it comes to health care access.

Previously reported data from the State of Florida showed a third of full-time doctors are over the age of 60. As they retire, research warns that we'll have a shortfall of 18,000 by 2035.

This legislative session, the state passed bills aimed at attracting new doctors, while some local hospitals are working at keeping new doctors here.

"I know a lot of people are moving to this area, and I think that it's kind of cool that I get to be the start of, like, the group of people that are moving here," said resident Dr. Ariel Ashkenazi.

She is among the new residents at AdventHealth's new Family Medicine Residency in Wesley Chapel. The new program will serve Pasco County, one of the fastest growing counties in Florida – and where the need for doctors is also growing.

"You want to help where there's a need, especially when you come into family medicine. So that definitely was a big piece of why I chose to come here: the idea of a huge need," said Ashkenazi.

When it comes to recruiting, training and retaining doctors, AdventHealth leaders say it matters where doctors do their residency.

"It's very hard to attract people that are already out of training, and residents tend to stay where they train. So if we can train our own here and we can keep them, they'll become part of the community," said Dr. Robert Rosequist.

It's part of the reason lawmakers passed the wide-ranging "Live Healthy Act." The state is trying to offset some of the loans and costs of medical school in an effort to attract doctors.

The family medicine program director, Dr. Omari Hodge, said once residents are in the door, building up a patient base, and part of the community, they're more likely to stay.

"I think having an opportunity to train these young physicians now really will impact their decision on whether or not they want to stay in the area and serve in this area," said Dr. Hodge.

Ashkenazi still has three years to go, but said that is already her goal.

"I do hope to stay," said Ashkenazi.

The program in Wesley Chapel is accredited for 24 residents, so they'll have 8 entering every year.

