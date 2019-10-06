Expand / Collapse search

Resident found dead after mobile home fire in Hillsborough County

By FOX 13 News staff
Hillsborough County
TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County fire crews responded to a mobile home fire in the Carrollwood area Saturday night.

Officials said a 911 call reporting the fire on Shaw Road was received shortly after 10 p.m.

At least a dozen fire units responded and worked to knock down the blaze.

Once inside, firefighters found a resident deceased. The victim's identity has not been publicly released.

The fire remains under investigation.