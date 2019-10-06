Resident found dead after mobile home fire in Hillsborough County
TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County fire crews responded to a mobile home fire in the Carrollwood area Saturday night.
Officials said a 911 call reporting the fire on Shaw Road was received shortly after 10 p.m.
At least a dozen fire units responded and worked to knock down the blaze.
Once inside, firefighters found a resident deceased. The victim's identity has not been publicly released.
The fire remains under investigation.