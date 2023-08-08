Residents displaced after apartment fire in St. Pete, firefighters say

article

Some residents are without their home temporarily after a fire started in an apartment unit in St. Petersburg on Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters say a fire started around 2 p.m. at 3030 5th St N, St. Petersburg, FL 33704. Crews say they arrived at the scene and immediately began extinguishing the fire.

Officials say the fire was brought under control and firefighters ensured the safety of residents and nearby buildings.

No one was injured, according to St. Petersburg Fire Rescue. But officials say that four apartment units were affected by the fire, smoke and water damage.

Firefighters say the extent of the damage is being assessed by the relevant authorities.

Some of the residents are receiving assistance from Red Cross after the fire, according to officials.

The SPFR Fire Investigator is looking into the cause of the fire. The investigation is ongoing.

