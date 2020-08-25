Residents heard explosions as fire spread through Tampa apartments

Six families are without a home Tuesday night after a fire tore through their Tampa apartment building.

Smoke could be seen rising from the roof and flames shot out of the first-floor windows as fire crews arrived at Park Place Villas Tuesday morning.

Hillsborough County firefighters were called to the area of East Sligh Avenue and North 56th Street before 9 a.m. and soon had the blaze under control.

“When we arrived there was a column of smoke coming from the buildings," explained Eric Slidel with Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

Residents said they heard loud bangs, some that sounded like exploding fireworks, as flames moved from the first to the second floor of one building.

"At first I thought it was some gunshots and fireworks, but the glass was breaking and people were yelling 'help,'" Katrina Perez told FOX 13 News. "And then when I saw it was a fire I threw some clothes on and I left the apartment and I rushed outside and it was in flames, you know what I’m saying?"

The fire started on a first-floor apartment and spread up through the second floor. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Three of the six apartment units involved in the fire suffered major damage. One person was treated for minor injuries.