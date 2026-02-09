Retired K9, who served Winter Haven PD for seven years, passes away

article

The Brief A retired K9, who served the Winter Haven Police Department for seven years, passed away. The German shepherd was a multi-purpose patrol canine certified in narcotics detection, criminal apprehension, tracking and article recovery, officials said. Miko began serving the department in 2015 and continued until he retired in 2022.



A retired K9, who served the Winter Haven Police Department for seven years, passed away.

What we know:

WHPD said in a social media post that K9 Miko, who worked alongside Officer Alex Collazo, died recently. The German shepherd was a multi-purpose patrol canine certified in narcotics detection, criminal apprehension, tracking and article recovery, officials said.

READ: How people treat their pets is a good indicator of how they treat others, study finds

Miko began serving the department in 2015 and continued until he retired in 2022, according to authorities.

Pictured: K9 Miko. Courtesy: Winter Haven Police Department.

What they're saying:

"Miko was an invaluable member of the K-9 Unit with drive, determination and loyalty," the department said on social media. "And most of all, he was a beloved companion."

MORE: Lutz dog wins Best of Breed at Westminster

WHPD urged the community to keep Collazo and his family in your thoughts as they mourn Miko's loss, saying, "The pain we feel is a small price for a lifetime of loyalty and love from these amazing animals."

What we don't know:

It wasn't immediately clear how K9 Miko passed away.