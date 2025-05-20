Retired Navy Rear Admiral reflects on military life of service, sacrifice and serendipity

The Brief A retired Rear Navy Admiral says his life was full of service, sacrifice and serendipity. Mike Roesner left the military and went to college, where he met his wife of 51 years, but the Navy called him back. Roesner continues to serve by participating with his American Legion Post 273.



Retired Navy Rear Admiral Mike Roesner is looking back on his life of service, sacrifice, and serendipity.

"You could almost say it was the family business," Mike Roesner stated. "My father and all of my uncles were World War II veterans. I grew up with stories about shipboard life. And you know they were the greatest generation."

Timeline:

In 1969, Roesner joined his family legacy and went into the Navy. In January 1972, he headed to Saigon, Vietnam, then Cat Lo.

"My job was to go with the Vietnamese on a day-to-day, day-in, day-out basis and patrol the area called the Rungsat," he explained.

After six months in the country, it was his time to leave the life he knew in Vietnam behind.

What they're saying:

"They were struggling to maintain not only their country but their family life. You were there to help, but you were leaving. I was leaving, and they were going to be left to face the consequences, which they did and a lot of them suffered," he said. "You'll see people, pictures there that I served on the river with. They took very good care of me. I have no idea what happened to them."

When he returned home, he had a six-year military obligation. The Navy downsized, and he went back to his hometown of Flint, Michigan, taking his old job at General Motors, but something didn’t feel right.

"I went home one day, and I told my dad, I don't belong out here, I'm going back into the Navy. And he convinced me that I should go to college because I had the GI Bill. So, I did," Roesner shared.

He attended Northern Michigan University, where he met his sweetheart Maria, and they got engaged.

"He took me fishing on one of our first dates and ten days later, he proposed," Maria Roesner explained.

Return to Military Life:

They lived on campus, and he focused on studying law but then he received a special call.

"We would like to have you back, you know, great record combat experience and all that," he shared. "Can you fly an airplane? How would I know?"

But how would he explain the change to his wife? Well, the Navy took care of that.

"He said, the Navy is, at that time, is actively recruiting women to go fly airplanes. So, he said, I'll be happy to take her up too," Mike Roesner shared.

Maria Roesner took to the skies but realized it wasn’t a fit for her. She instead supported her husband’s journey at Aviation Officer School in Pensacola.

"Shortly, right at about that time, Vietnam fell, Saigon fell in evacuation. That was not where I wanted to go, so they offered me the option to transition to the logistics end of the Navy," Mike Roesner said.

During the next four decades, he made three Antarctic expeditions. In 2001, he was assigned as Chief of Staff for Logistics and Ordinance Commander in Pearl Harbor.

Honors and Awards:

He retired from active duty in 2008 and received meritorious service medals, including the Navy Distinguished Service Medal from President Bush.

"There are only two awards that are higher than that, the Navy Cross and the Medal of Honor," he said. "You don't believe it when you first hear it. Really? Me?"

His desire to continue to serve brings him to participate with his American Legion Post 273, leading speaking engagements and honoring other service members and veterans. On May 25, the Roesners will celebrate their 51st wedding anniversary.

