Ride and fly at the 10th anniversary of Planes, Trains, and Automobiles

Back for the 10th year, the Planes, Trains, and Automobiles event will be hosting real and remote control airplanes, model trains, antique cars, and air shows this weekend.

The event is Saturday, February 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Plant City Airport and will be sponsored by the Greater Plant City Chamber.

The event also includes live music, food and a bounce house area for kids.

There will be free admission for the event and parking will be $5.

