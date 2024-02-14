Rideshare drivers planning strike at Tampa International Airport for higher wages

Valentine's Day travel may hit a snag at Tampa International Airport on Wednesday.

That's because rideshare drivers are planning to strike for higher wages. It's part of a nationwide effort happening at several airports.

These drivers are asking for fair compensation for what they do, safe working environments, better access to bathrooms on the job, and they also want to put an end to unfair deactivation.

Deactivation means getting fired and kicked off the app based on ratings and customer reviews, which some drivers say can be posted by riders out of spite and are not a true reflection of their services.

This is all according to a group called ‘Justice for App Workers.' They're a national coalition of more than 130,000 rideshare drivers and delivery workers from the East Coast to the Midwest. =

On Wednesday, they're encouraging as many as possible to decline airport rides - and delivery requests- in major U.S. Cities, including Tampa, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. They also plan on forming picket lines outside of rideshare lots.

These drivers, considered independent contractors, say they're at a crossroads in Florida, with mounting violence against rideshare drivers, zero job protections against unfair app deactivations, and devastating earnings reductions over the past three years.

While many drivers sign up with these firms to supplement their income from other jobs, some drive full-time for the platforms.

"We are constantly working to improve the driver experience and recently introduced a minimum weekly earnings guarantee to ensure drivers would always take home at least 70% of rider fares after external fees."

Other Florida airports that can expect this are Orlando and Miami International.

This marks the first major action of rideshare workers in Florida this year and the first-ever rideshare strike in Tampa since Uber started in 2014.