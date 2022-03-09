Expand / Collapse search

River O’Green Fest moved to Sunday due to inclement weather

By FOX 13 news staff
TAMPA, Fla. - Although Tampa’s River O’Green Fest is finally returning after a two-year hiatus, locals will have to wait just one more day.

With Saturday storms in the forecast, city officials announced Wednesday they will officially move the festival to Sunday. It was initially set for March 12.

FOX 13’s meteorologist Jim Weber says the 7-day forecast shows an 80% chance of rain on Saturday.

"As we go through the next few days we see the storms go across the northern part of the state but eventually," he explained, "here’s that front that will be heading our way and our rain chances are really heading up by the time we get into Saturday."

Sunday, the event will begin at 11 a.m. Live entertainment, food trucks, and live music will also be featured – alongside the tradition of dyeing the river green.

River O’ Fest in Curtis Hixon Park is a free event. For additional information, click here