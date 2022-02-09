Tampa's River O'Green Fest returning after two-year hiatus

article

It's been two years since the Hillsborough River went green, but that will all change next month.

Tampa city officials announced the return of the Mayor's River O'Green Fest, which will take place at Curtis Hixon Park on Saturday, March 12 starting at 11 a.m. Live entertainment, food trucks, and live music will also be featured – alongside the tradition of dyeing the river green.

Of course, there will be beer.

The annual festival hasn't been held since 2019 due to the pandemic. The 2020 event was canceled just days before it was set to take place.

More information and future updates will be shared on the event website.