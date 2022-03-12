Expand / Collapse search
River O’Green Festival returns Sunday

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Tampa
FOX 13 News

River O’Green Fest returns after 2-year hiatus

Tampa’s annual St. Patrick’s Day event returns this year after taking a 2-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

TAMPA, Fla. - After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tampa’s River O’Green festival returns to the Riverwalk on Sunday. 

The St. Patrick’s Day celebration was originally scheduled for Saturday, but organizers decided to move it to Sunday when severe storms threatened to put a damper on the festivities. 

Though the storms left behind some damage, the cooler, windy weather behind the system may have festival attendees bundling up in their best green garb.

Tampa tests green dye for first time since 2019 River O' Green Fest

It's been a while since city officials in Tampa were able to test the non-toxic green dye in the Hillsborough River, but with the return of the River O' Fest event in 2022, they resumed the tradition.

READ: Tampa tests biodegradable dye ahead of River O' Green Festival

The free event kicks off at 11 a.m. with live entertainment, music, food trucks and the traditional dyeing of the river

LINK: Learn more about the event here