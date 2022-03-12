River O’Green Festival returns Sunday

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tampa’s River O’Green festival returns to the Riverwalk on Sunday.

The St. Patrick’s Day celebration was originally scheduled for Saturday, but organizers decided to move it to Sunday when severe storms threatened to put a damper on the festivities.

Though the storms left behind some damage, the cooler, windy weather behind the system may have festival attendees bundling up in their best green garb.

READ: Tampa tests biodegradable dye ahead of River O' Green Festival

The free event kicks off at 11 a.m. with live entertainment, music, food trucks and the traditional dyeing of the river.

