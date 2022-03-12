Severe storms topple trees, trucks, bring winter-like temperatures back to Bay Area

Some Bay Area residents are cleaning up after a line of severe storms raced through the Bay Area Saturday morning ushering in gusty winds and winter-like temperatures.

In Bartow, a semi-truck flipped over closing a portion of Highway 98 North. Video shot by Stephen Hendrix, shows the truck lying on its side with deputies investigating.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office couldn't say for sure what caused the crash Saturday morning but says there were no reported injuries.

In Seminole, Saturday's storms toppled over a large tree, which smashed a white fence when it fell.

Just north of the Bay Area, in Ocala, multiple buildings and vehicles were damaged by a possible tornado, according to the Ocala Police Department. Photos posted on Facebook by Ocala Fire Rescue show an apartment building that appears to have had a wall ripped away. Several toppled trees and debris can be seen outside the damaged building.

Courtesy: Ocala Fire Rescue

Courtesy: Ocala Fire Rescue

I-75 was also closed due to several overturned semi-trucks. Despite the damage, the Ocala Police Department says there are no reported injuries.

Courtesy: Ocala Fire Rescue

Courtesy: Ocala Fire Rescue

Winter-like temperatures will arrive as the storms move out of the Bay Area with temperatures expecting to plummet throughout the day. Several Bay Area Counties opened cold weather shelters for those who are homeless or may not have adequate heat on Saturday night.

Though temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s Sunday morning, meteorologists say the winter weather won't stick around. Temperatures should rise into the 70s and 80s next week.