Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
from SUN 1:00 AM EST until SUN 10:00 AM EDT, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Sumter County
6
Wind Chill Advisory
from SUN 1:00 AM EST until SUN 10:00 AM EDT, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Rip Current Statement
from SAT 7:00 AM EST until SUN 2:00 PM EDT, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Gale Warning
from SAT 7:00 AM EST until SUN 8:00 AM EDT, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
High Surf Advisory
from SAT 7:00 AM EST until SUN 2:00 PM EDT, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Small Craft Advisory
from SAT 7:00 AM EST until SUN 8:00 AM EDT, Tampa Bay waters

Severe storms topple trees, trucks, bring winter-like temperatures back to Bay Area

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Updated 1:32PM
Pinellas County
FOX 13 News

Saturday morning forecast

Meteorologist Tony Sadiku

TAMPA, Fla. - Some Bay Area residents are cleaning up after a line of severe storms raced through the Bay Area Saturday morning ushering in gusty winds and winter-like temperatures.

In Bartow, a semi-truck flipped over closing a portion of Highway 98 North. Video shot by Stephen Hendrix, shows the truck lying on its side with deputies investigating.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office couldn't say for sure what caused the crash Saturday morning but says there were no reported injuries. 

Semi-truck flips over

A semi-truck flipped over Saturday morning as a line of severe storms made its way through the area.

In Seminole, Saturday's storms toppled over a large tree, which smashed a white fence when it fell. 

Just north of the Bay Area, in Ocala, multiple buildings and vehicles were damaged by a possible tornado, according to the Ocala Police Department. Photos posted on Facebook by Ocala Fire Rescue show an apartment building that appears to have had a wall ripped away. Several toppled trees and debris can be seen outside the damaged building. 

Courtesy: Ocala Fire Rescue

Courtesy: Ocala Fire Rescue

I-75 was also closed due to several overturned semi-trucks. Despite the damage, the Ocala Police Department says there are no reported injuries. 

Courtesy: Ocala Fire Rescue

Courtesy: Ocala Fire Rescue

Winter-like temperatures will arrive as the storms move out of the Bay Area with temperatures expecting to plummet throughout the day. Several Bay Area Counties opened cold weather shelters for those who are homeless or may not have adequate heat on Saturday night. 

Though temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s Sunday morning, meteorologists say the winter weather won't stick around. Temperatures should rise into the 70s and 80s next week. 