Man holds mother hostage, shoots at deputies during 10-hour standoff in Riverview: HCSO

A man barricaded himself in an apartment where he was holding his mother hostage with a gun on Thursday night, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say they responded to the Allegro Palm apartment complex in Riverview after receiving a call just before 9:30 p.m. When deputies got to the scene, they say a family member told them that the suspect, 29-year-old Najah Strickland, was holding his 47-year-old mother hostage.

Authorities say deputies were unable to contact Strickland after multiple attempts and HCSO's SWAT Team, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team, and Crisis Negotiation Team were called to help.

According to the sheriff's office, they tried to reach Strickland through the front door, and he fired several shots at deputies.

A short time later, the SWAT team was able to find his mother in the main bedroom and safely get her out of the apartment through the third-floor bedroom window, according to law enforcement.

"Our deputies quick thinking and bravery allowed them to rescue an innocent victim from a third-story window," said Sheriff Chad Chronister in a press release. "If our team had not acted swiftly and decisively, this situation could have ended in tragedy."

Deputies say they made several more attempts to contact Strickland, including sending in robots to assess the situation inside the apartment and deploying gas to try to get him to surrender.

After the 10-hour standoff, deputies took Strickland into custody, according to HCSO.

"I am so proud of the dedication and commitment our team shows at every scene, especially after hours of diligent work and attempts to get this suspect to surrender peacefully," said Sheriff Chronister. "Our deputy's calm demeanor and decisive actions ensured the safety of everyone involved."

