Riverview road rage shooting: Florida man charged in death of father of 5

A man has been charged with a January road rage shooting in Riverview that left a father of five dead, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Jorge Ramirez, 20, was arrested on Tuesday in Titusville for second-degree murder with a firearm. He had initially been charged with three counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, but wasn't officially charged in the man's death.

Bryan Proenza, 34, of Riverview, was shot and killed after Ramirez rammed his vehicle three times. According to HCSO, the confrontation happened on January 16 at Balm Riverview and Rhodine Roads.

A witness said Ramirez seemed upset that Proenza's truck was blocking the entrance to a parking lot he wanted to drive through to avoid a traffic light. Ramirez then rammed the vehicle, leading both men to exit their vehicles, at which point deputies say shots were fired.

Ramirez had bonded out of jail on the three aggravated battery charges before being charged in Proenza's death.

"This is not something that you can forget," Proenza's mother, Sylvia Proenza, said in January. "This is a life-altering event."

Sheriff Chad Chronister said he hopes this development will bring peace to Proenza's family.

"Our detectives have worked diligently and left no stone unturned to ensure that this individual was held accountable for this senseless crime," said Chronister. "Road rage has no place in our community. Our hope is that the victim’s family can find peace knowing that justice will be served."