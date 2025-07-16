Clearwater shooting suspect opened fire following road rage incident: PCSO

The Brief A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a June 2025 road rage shooting in Pinellas County. The victim, who was shot twice, has been treated and released from the hospital. Jamarl Spence was arrested and charged with first-degree attempted murder.



A man accused of shooting another man twice during a road rage incident last month has been arrested.

The backstory:

According to law enforcement officers, a 24-year-old man suffering from two gunshot wounds was taken to the hospital on June 5, 2025, shortly after 8 p.m.

The victim told detectives that he was involved in a road rage incident with Jamarl Spence, 24, near the intersection of Auburn Street Northwest and Carnegie Avenue.

Investigators said the victim, who was a passenger in the vehicle, got out of the car and exchanged words with Spence.

At that point, according to investigators, Spence pulled out a handgun and opened fire, striking the victim twice.

The victim was treated for his injuries and released.

Spence was arrested and charged with first-degree attempted murder.