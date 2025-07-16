Expand / Collapse search

Clearwater shooting suspect opened fire following road rage incident: PCSO

Published  July 16, 2025 3:37pm EDT
Pinellas County
The Brief

    • A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a June 2025 road rage shooting in Pinellas County.
    • The victim, who was shot twice, has been treated and released from the hospital.
    • Jamarl Spence was arrested and charged with first-degree attempted murder.

CLEARWATER, Fla. - A man accused of shooting another man twice during a road rage incident last month has been arrested. 

The backstory:

According to law enforcement officers, a 24-year-old man suffering from two gunshot wounds was taken to the hospital on June 5, 2025, shortly after 8 p.m. 

The victim told detectives that he was involved in a road rage incident with Jamarl Spence, 24, near the intersection of Auburn Street Northwest and Carnegie Avenue.

Investigators said the victim, who was a passenger in the vehicle, got out of the car and exchanged words with Spence. 

Courtesy: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

At that point, according to investigators, Spence pulled out a handgun and opened fire, striking the victim twice. 

The victim was treated for his injuries and released. 

Spence was arrested and charged with first-degree attempted murder.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. 

