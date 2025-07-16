Clearwater shooting suspect opened fire following road rage incident: PCSO
CLEARWATER, Fla. - A man accused of shooting another man twice during a road rage incident last month has been arrested.
The backstory:
According to law enforcement officers, a 24-year-old man suffering from two gunshot wounds was taken to the hospital on June 5, 2025, shortly after 8 p.m.
The victim told detectives that he was involved in a road rage incident with Jamarl Spence, 24, near the intersection of Auburn Street Northwest and Carnegie Avenue.
Investigators said the victim, who was a passenger in the vehicle, got out of the car and exchanged words with Spence.
Courtesy: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office
At that point, according to investigators, Spence pulled out a handgun and opened fire, striking the victim twice.
The victim was treated for his injuries and released.
Spence was arrested and charged with first-degree attempted murder.
The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.