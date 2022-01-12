Road ranger seriously injured in I-75 hit-and-run crash; troopers searching for driver

A road ranger was struck by a driver who fled from the collision, and troopers say they are trying to track down the person behind the wheel.

The crash occurred around midnight Wednesday on Interstate 75, north of Overpass Road. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the road ranger was helping troopers as they investigated a crash in the southbound lanes.

They said the road ranger, a 38-year-old man from Tampa, was walking along the closed portions of the roadway, the center, and outside lanes, which were designated by traffic cones and flairs.

Troopers said a sedan, described as a silver or light gray Toyota Camry or Corolla, partially entered the center lane and struck the road ranger, who was not publicly identified by FHP. The victim had serious injuries.

They said the driver sped away, continuing south on I-75. Troopers managed to get a partial license plate number, "F90."

Anyone with information is asked to call FHP at 813-558-1800 or provide an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-873-8477.

