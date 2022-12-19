Robert De Niro's NYC home broken into, woman tries to steal Christmas gifts

article

A woman broke into a Manhattan townhome that Robert De Niro is renting early Monday and was reportedly bagging up presents under the Christmas tree when police arrested her.

The 30-year-old woman broke into the 79-year-old actor's rental on the Upper East Side around 2:45 a.m.

NYPD officers had reportedly been following her as she got into his home on 65th St. between Lexington Ave. and Park Ave. through the basement. They would not confirm that it was De Niro's home but the Post, citing sources said he was staying there.

Officers went inside and caught her stealing the items and placed her under arrest.

De Niro was reportedly home at the time but was not aware of the intruder when the NYPD officers burst in to grab her.

Stan Rosenfield, a publicist for Mr. De Niro, confirmed the attempted robbery to the NY Times but would not comment further.

The suspect has "numerous" burglary arrests. New charges against her were unavailable.