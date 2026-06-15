Safety Harbor fireworks staying at Waterfront Park after wildlife concerns

The Brief Safety Harbor’s Fourth of July fireworks will remain at Waterfront Park after concerns about nesting protected birds. The city originally considered moving the event to Safety Harbor City Park because of ongoing construction. Commissioners say changes are coming to help with parking and logistics.



A planned move for Safety Harbor’s Fourth of July fireworks celebration is being reversed after wildlife advocates raised concerns about protected birds nesting near the proposed new location.

City commissioners voted unanimously to keep the annual fireworks display at Waterfront Park, where it has traditionally been held.

What we know:

The city initially planned to move the celebration to Safety Harbor City Park because Waterfront Park is undergoing construction after damage from the 2024 hurricane season.

Its pier and marina are currently being rebuilt, leaving parts of the waterfront area fenced off and unavailable.

Wildlife advocates urged the city to reconsider the move, pointing to nesting birds around Alligator Lake near City Park.

The other side:

Fairl Thomas with Birds in Helping Hands said fireworks can cause problems for nesting birds, especially when adult birds are startled from their nests.

She said Alligator Lake is home to several protected species, including a wood stork nest, as well as little blue herons, reddish egrets, and roseate spoonbills.

Mayor Joe Ayoub said the city wanted to balance celebrating America’s 250th anniversary with protecting local wildlife.

What's next:

The fireworks will stay at Waterfront Park, but the city says the event will look different this year.

Officials say vendors will not be allowed because of limited space due to construction. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own refreshments and plan ahead for parking.

The mayor says the pier and marina are expected to reopen to the public sometime in August.

Some wildlife advocates are also hoping the discussion leads to a closer look at alternatives to fireworks in future years, including drone light shows.