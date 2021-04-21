Saint Leo University to resume in-person classes in the fall

article

Back in March 2020, Saint Leo University was one of many universities that moved classes online. On Wednesday, school officials announced they intend to bring students back to the campus for the fall semester.

University officials said resuming in-person classes will take place at the Pasco County campus and all education center locations.

"With the increased availability of COVID-19 vaccines and the decline in the overall number of cases, we believe we can safely bring our community together again in the ways we have traditionally done prior to the pandemic," Saint Leo University President Jeffrey Senese said in a statement. "There is no replacement for the learning that happens when we are physically and socially engaged together, and it is time that we get back to that."

RELATED: USF plans full return to in-person classes; other schools may follow suit

School officials said in the coming months, the university will announce safety plans that will include updates on dining services, student events, athletics, and a chance for faculty, staff, and students to be vaccinated on-site.

Some changes may go into effect during the summer for students studying at education centers.

Advertisement

"We remain optimistic that next academic year will be one in which we can be together again and engage in many of the activities that we have traditionally enjoyed at the university," said Dr. Melanie Storms, senior vice president.

Last month, the University of South Florida announced they will return to on-campus classes as well in the fall semester.

