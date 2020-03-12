Sarasota beach businesses welcome visitors who canceled travel elsewhere due to COVID-19

article

There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Sarasota County, so that means tourism is not yet taking a hit.

For some in the service industry, it's quite the opposite. The county hopes it stays that way.

"Part of the challenge that we have dealt with or are dealing with is how to tailor city responses to what is a global, national situation," said Sarasota City Manager Tom Barwin.

Places that are normally packed this time of the year are taking precautions.

"Anything that a human hand is going to touch is what we sprayed and wiped down," said Caesar Navarro with the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, where more than 30 hand sanitizer stations are in place for visitors to use.

The Van Wezel's executive director May Bensel said two shows have canceled over travel concerns. The March 19 show of "America" has been called off. Itzhak Perlman in recital with pianist Rohan De Silva on Saturday, March 21 has been rescheduled.

Refunds are being offered, but Bensel told FOX 13 business is still on.

"We have had some people call in because we have an older population," said Bensel. "We are open for business right now and we are really doing our best by really deep cleaning this theater."

On Siesta Key, resort owners said they've gotten some phone calls about possible cancellations and questions about COVID-19. They're also getting new bookings from folks who canceled vacations to other locations.

"Our phones are ringing off the hook. A lot of folks canceled their trips on the cruise ships or traveling overseas and they’re booking with us," said Michael Holderness, the owner of Siesta Key Beach Resort.

Last year red tide brought cancellations and an empty beach. For now, COVID-19 seems to have the opposite effect.

"It seems like people still want to come on vacation," said Holderness.

While his resort has relaxed their cancellation policy, his phone continues to ring as people try to find a place to escape fears and concerns of COVID-19.

"They just feel more comfortable being away from the crowds," he said.