Sarasota County offers help to families with transition to online learning

Classrooms in Sarasota County will soon become virtual.

"This is an experience, we are learning. This is something that we were not really prepared for at all," said mother-of-three Brianna Delgado.

COVID-19 has changed life as we know it, including the daily routine of kids going to school.

Two of Delgado's kids are in public schools in Sarasota County. Right now, they're enjoying spring break at home, but soon they'll have to hit the books from home.

"I don’t know how to home school. I work and if we don’t get approved for working from home, how can I keep on my kids' education when I’m in a totally different area?" she wondered.

Sarasota County School Board members are working to make sure families at least have a smooth transition.

"We have to be nimble as a community. We have to be prepared at the same time, a lot of moving parts," said board member, Bridget Ziegler.

Ziegler told FOX 13 that school officials are working to secure internet and wifi for children living in North Port and South County.

They're also asking parents to complete a survey online or by phone to help them determine how many may need help with an online switch.

"If you haven’t completed that survey and you are in need of a variety of support, whether it be the technological resources or issues with internet, let us know so we can bridge those gaps. Whether it be directly with some of the items we can foster, whether it be laptops or the internet access points," said Ziegler.

It's a major overhaul to the education system. Sarasota County schools hope to have a system ready to go by April 1.

"You kind of plan for the spring breaks, the holidays, the Christmas breaks. You’re mentally prepared for those but something like this, you aren’t really prepared for," said Delgado.

Sarasota County schools want parents to fill out the survey by Friday. You can find it online at SarasotaCountySchools.net or call 941-927-9000, extension 31350.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

