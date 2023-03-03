Sarasota County school officials remove district's police chief

article

The police chief for Sarasota County schools was removed from his position with the district Friday, but no reason was provided in a news release from the school district.

Police Chief Duane Oakes also served as Sarasota County schools executive director of safety and security, and the district removed him from his position effective immediately.

Interim Sarasota schools Superintendent Dr. Allison Foster appointed Stephen Lorenz as the district's acting chief of police and executive director of safety and security, officials said. He is currently a captain with the district's police department and started as a lieutenant in August 2019.

District officials said the new Acting Chief Lorenz has more than 35 years of law enforcement experience, including time spent with the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office and North port Police Department.

Lorenz also obtained a permanent teaching certificate in adult education from St. Petersburg College, where he is pursing a bachelor's degree. The school district said he's also a former security policeman with the Air Force.

The leadership changes come a few months after the Sarasota County school board voted to accept a separation agreement for former Superintendent Brennan Asplen. The board's surprising move to terminate Asplen happened after newly elected board members were sworn in, giving conservatives a 4-1 majority.

They said in parting ways with the now former superintendent, they were making sure parents' voices were heard.

Many people, including teachers, spoke out in favor of Asplen, pointing out the progress students have made during his short two and a half years in leadership, which included the pandemic year.