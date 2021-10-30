Sarasota deputy who died from COVID-19 was ‘born to protect and serve’

Several hundred people came together Saturday to remember the life of Joshua Welge, a Sarasota County sheriff's deputy who died from COVID-19 complications.

"He wanted to keep people safe. It just makes sense for him to be a police officer because that's what you guys do. It was an honor for him," Welge's uncle, Todd Huffman, said.

Welge first joined the sheriff's office in 1999 as a corrections deputy. Then from 2001 to 2007, he served with the Venice Police Department before returning to the sheriff’s office the same year, serving a total of 22 years in law enforcement. At one point during that time, he received a lifesaving award for stopping a man who was considering committing suicide.

His family says he was born to protect and serve.

"You can see it in his face. That's who he was. Josh, we love you. We'll see you soon bud. God's got you guys. He's got all of us," Huffman shared.

Welge died on October 21 with the sheriff's office announcing the news on their Facebook page the next day.

"Deputy Welge courageously fought COVID-19 with the support of his family and coworkers. He served his final shift on August 19, 2021, and tragically succumbed to the disease Thursday morning," the post read.

Welge leaves behind his wife Brandi, who's a teacher at Garden Elementary, along with their three children.

"May now his presence. The presence of the Holy Spirit encourages us and guide us and bless these times together," the pastor said.

Welge's death will be considered a line of duty death.

