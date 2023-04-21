Sarasota mail sorter stole more than $70,000 from 60 companies, police say

article

Police in Sarasota are searching for more victims after they say a postal employee was taking checks out of the mail and depositing the money into her private account.

According to the Sarasota Police Department, detectives, along with the USPS Office of Inspector General, began a check fraud investigation in January 2023 after two victims said they didn’t receive checks from two customers.

The victims told detectives a business mailed a check for products purchased, but it was never received. The business said the checks were deposited into unknown accounts.

During the investigation, detectives say they discovered 75 different checks totaling $70,109.28 were fraudulently deposited into Anabel Ossombi's account. The 22-year-old had been employed with the United States Post Office since May 2022.

According to SPD, detectives interviewed 13 managers, accountants, and/or bookkeepers for 13 of the 60 companies who were victims of the fraudulently deposited checks and learned the mailed checks were either picked up by a USPS carrier or dropped off at one of three locations in Sarasota, according to detectives. Ossombi worked at all three locations in question during her employment, according to detectives.

Ossombi was arrested and is facing several felony charges, including criminal use of personal identification (over 30 victims), scheme to defraud (over $50,000), and money laundering.

Detectives believe Ossombi was depositing the checks between May 2022 and April 2023 and say there may be more victims.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Detective Jessica Sullivan at 941-263-6076 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-8477.

To protect yourself and your mail, the United States Postal Inspection Service recommends: