Sarasota man, 65, arrested for trafficking over 400 grams of cocaine: police

A 65-year-old Sarasota man has been arrested for trafficking more than 400 grams of cocaine, according to police.

Lazaro Gomez was taken into custody after detectives received a tip that he was selling drugs out of a home at 2105 8th St. in Sarasota.

Courtesy: Sarasota Police Department.

During a search of his home, Sarasota Police Department SWAT officers and Strategic Investigations Unit (SIU) detectives found about $12,000 in cash and 476 grams of cocaine in both rock and powder form.

Investigators also found digital scales that tested positive for cocaine residue, large amounts of cash in small bills and drug paraphernalia.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Courtesy: Sarasota Police Department.

Charges

Felony: Trafficking in cocaine, more than 400 grams

Misdemeanor: Possession of drug paraphernalia

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with valuable information is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Sarasota County at 941-366-TIPS (8477).