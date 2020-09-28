Sarasota Memorial lifting certain visitation restrictions

Sarasota Memorial Hospital plans to lift some of its restrictions put in place during the pandemic, and will allow visits for non-coronavirus patients starting Monday afternoon.

However, visitors will have to follow certain guidelines.

Pediatric and neonatal intensive care patients are allowed to have two guests, but they must be parents or caregivers. New mothers can have one support person, like a certified doula or community midwife.

In-patients may have one visitor for one hour per day, between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Critical-care patients are allowed to have a visit once a day, for 30 minutes, between the same timeframe.

Surgical patients can have one visitor, but they have to sit in the waiting room.

The hospital is still banning visitors at the nursing and rehab center.