Search underway for armed robbery suspect last seen in Arlington Park, authorities say

Investigators said they are searching for an armed robbery suspect last seen leaving Arlington Park around 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

The Sarasota Police Department said the suspect is a Hispanic male in his late twenties or early thirties.

He has long hair and was last seen on an electric scooter wearing dark-colored clothing, socks and no shoes, according to authorities.

Anyone who sees someone matching the suspect's description is asked to call 911 immediately.