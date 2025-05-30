Sarasota researcher discovers four new species of airplants in South American rainforest

The Brief Four new species of Epiphytes or airplants have been discovered in the jungles of South America. This is a discovery more than 15 years in the making that could help with the conservation and protection of the rainforest. Each new species has been named after women researchers who have dedicated their lives to science, conservation and research.



It's a discovery more than 15 years in the making.

Dr. John Clark, a research botanist with Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, discovered four new species of airplants. They were found in the rainforest of South America.

The findings come after numerous field expeditions and research throughout the rainforests of Columbia, Ecuador and Peru.

"The flowers are beautiful, some of them are red, some of them are white with red streaks. It also has these really large bracks of leaves," said Clark.

The backstory:

Clark with Marie Selby Botanical Gardens in Sarasota, began research 15 years ago on these species while at the University of Alabama.

"Over the years, I figured out some of these are new to science. They are actually very different than we thought they were," he told FOX 13.

After being employed with Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, he’s spent the last two years identifying four new species of epiphytes or their household name, airplants.

"We find new species frequently, but we often don’t find four things that are similar, but very different," he said.

Dig deeper:

He said this discovery proves the unique richness of the rainforest in South America – non-replaceable habitat for both plants and animals.

"Having the experience of seeing them in the field and utilizing the collections here at Selby Gardens, and being able to do field work, which is a big part of our mission here, and sharing the information with a broader audience, that’s what made a difference," said Clark.

Each was named after those who’ve dedicated their lives to research and conservation. They include the drymonia rominieckiae, which honors Jennifer Rominiecki, the president and CEO of Marie Selby Botanical Gardens.

"This is a well-deserved epithet when someone has transformed an institution like this that plays a role not just locally here in Sarasota, but a broader mission to promote plant diversity. It’s well deserved," said Clark.

Drymonia silvanae honors Silvana G. Nazzaro Clark, the head of school at Princeton Junior School. Drymonia katzensteiniae honors Jeanne Katzenstein, a horticulturist and life-long promoter of the taxonomic study of Gesneriaceae.

Drymonia clavijoae honors Dr. Laura Vibiana Clavijo Romero, a preeminent botanist whose work has helped advance the understanding of Drymonia systematics.

Big picture view:

It’s science that is working to help preserve the very habitat of the rainforest, which comes under threat from logging, mining and outsiders.

"It’s a piece of the puzzle. We are trying to understand some of these rain forests that are critically endangered. Being able to name some of the things that make them unique. Some of the plant diversity that makes these forests unique. It helps us put together that piece of puzzle," he said.

What's next:

Clark is back in Ecuador. Right now, he’s helping build collections and identify even more species of plants.

He’s in a conservation area where he once volunteered as part of the Peace Corps. He said the work is vital for helping to protect the rainforest.

