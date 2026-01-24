Sarasota's Ringling Museum celebrates 25 years of partnership with FSU

The Brief The Official State Art Museum in Sarasota celebrated a successful 25-years under the stewardship of Florida State University. The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art has gone through some incredible restorations and growth with the guidance of their FSU partners. The collaboration is a benefit to both art lovers and the university system as the venue is preserved and cared for while students get exposure to the arts.



The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art was founded in 1927, and it officially opened to visitors in 1932. Since then, Sarasota residents and tourists have been able to see the life and legacy of the Ringling family up close and personal.

The museum isn't just the vehicles, train cars and trappings from the circus that bears the Ringling name, it has those, but it also features an extensive collection of historic and classic artwork and sculptures by artists like Peter Paul Rubens, Marcel Duchamp, Diego Velázquez and other notable European greats.

The backstory:

In 1926, architect Dwight James Baum completed the residence of John and Mable Ringling in Sarasota. The 56-room mansion spans more than 36,000 square feet and stands on the water with an ornamental deck and seaside dock.

The Venetian-styled home, called the Ca’d’Zan (House of John), is only a part of the Ringling legacy that was left to the state of Florida when the circus king passed away in 1936.

The Ca'd'Zan at The Ringling Museum

The home, waterfront property and priceless art collection were left to the state as protection from creditors during the Great Recession from picking it apart.

The collection featured more than 8,000 objects with an endowment of up to $4 million.

Artwork at the Ringling Museum

What they're saying:

In 2000, the Florida Legislature turned the property over to Florida State University and the university officially became the steward of the Ringling Museum.

As the official State Art Museum, FSU was able to help boost visits to the venue, to bring financial backers to help with restoration and expansion, and to help advance the museum’s mission of inspiration, education and entertainment.

In the 25 years since the FSU stewardship began, the museum’s collection has grown by another 12,500 works.

The partnership with FSU addressed the need for a full restoration of the residence, known as the Ca’d’Zan. The $15 million project brought back to life the "Roaring Twenties" look of the home.

"We’ve had this partnership for 25 years, and it’s been very, very, important," Steven High, the executive director of the Ringling Museum, said. "The years prior to this relationship, the museum had challenges. They weren’t able to raise the money to support the museum."

The 66-acre estate features not only indoor gallery space for the collections, but also extensive outdoor space with sprawling gardens featuring bronze castings of Roman and Greek sculptures.

"I think one of the best things is the grounds," High said.

Why you should care:

"They (FSU) came with a plan to really expand the museum to allow for collections and opportunities for people to explore," High said. "The Ringling Museum is really an unusual and special place. The art museum is one aspect. We have the Ca’ d’Zan which is one of the most beautiful buildings in the world."

Besides the main art museum and the residence, the estate also houses the Historic Asolo Theater, the Ting Tsung and Wei Fong Chao Center for Asian Art, the Keith D. Monda Gallery for Contemporary Art, the Kotler-Coville Glass Pavilion and the Circus Museum.

"We also have other museums. The Circus Museum, (we have) the largest Circus Museum in the country. It’s where we do a lot of work on Circus history," High said.

Circus Museum posters

That history includes some of the original vehicles and railway cars that John Ringling used to literally take the show on the road. The Circus Museum preserves that legacy for future generations to see what it was like more than 100 years ago with the traveling circus.

Circus Museum vehicle

"This museum wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for FSU’s taking on responsibility of preserving this building," High said. "FSU smartly came in and saw the potential that could be here."

What's next:

The Museum is open daily from 10 p.m. until 5 p.m.