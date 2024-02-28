Sarasota school bus crash under investigation

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a school bus was involved in a crash on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Sarasota County School District, bus #2018 was involved in a crash at the intersection of Clark Road and Beneva Road.

School district officials say there were 35 Venice High School students on board the bus. They say the bus had left from Suncoast Polytechnical High School before it crashed.

The school district says the school bus driver and four students required minor medical attention. Officials added that the students' parents have been notified.

SCSO says the driver of the school bus and the driver of a Ford Bronco were taken to an area hospital with injuries. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

All travel lanes on Beneva Road are closed just south of Clark Road at the intersection of Meridale Road and Beneva Road.

Motorists are asked to seek alternative routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

