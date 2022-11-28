Sarasota schools superintendent says he ‘accepts’ separation from district following motion to terminate

article

Sarasota County Schools Superintendent Dr. Brennan Asplen has agreed to a separation from the district after a board member made a motion to terminate him last week.

The superintendent sat quietly during a November 22 school board meeting where the board discussed his removal. Board Member Karen Rose made a motion to terminate Dr. Asplen, who has been with the district since August 2020.

"Though my wife and I were highly disappointed and plummeted into emotional turmoil by last Tuesday's motion, after much reflection over the Thanksgiving holiday, it is with a heavy heart that I have accepted the fact that I will soon be separated by the School Board as a collaborative relationship does not appear to be attainable," Dr. Asplen said in a statement Monday.

Following the November election, the new Sarasota County school board has a solid majority of conservatives who said they would address the concerns of parents who felt neglected by the previous board.

Last month, Dr. Asplen received a highly rated evaluation from the previous board. But he received criticism from Rose, and now board chair Bridget Ziegler, who wrote in an evaluation that she believed certain communication "caused unnecessary division."

He said he will work with the board to achieve an acceptable resolution to his employment separation.

"To that end, I seek not to be a distraction from the passionately steadfast commitment of our SCS teachers, administrators, employees, and the greater parent/student community," Dr. Asplen said. "I want the Sarasota County School District to heal; I desire for our community to be at peace.

The board is expected to discuss the motion to terminate Dr. Asplen in a meeting scheduled for Tuesday, November 29 at 5 p.m.

Read Superintendent Asplen's full statement below:

"To our Sarasota County Schools employees, families, and community:

As has been reported in the media, I was contacted about working out a mutually agreeable separation from the School District shortly after last Tuesday's board meeting at which the motion to terminate my contract was made. Though my wife and I were highly disappointed and plummeted into emotional turmoil by last Tuesday's motion, after much reflection over the Thanksgiving holiday, it is with a heavy heart that I have accepted the fact that I will soon be separated by the School Board, as a collaborative relationship does not appear to be attainable. To that end, I seek not to be a distraction from the passionately steadfast commitment of our SCS teachers, administrators, employees, and the greater parent/student community. I want the Sarasota County School District to heal; I desire for our community to be at peace. There is a board meeting scheduled for tomorrow (Tuesday) evening at which the School Board will discuss its motion to terminate. I will work respectfully and constructively with the board to achieve an acceptable resolution to my employment separation. I ask that all attending the meeting do so with the same spirit in mind.

I have the utmost sincere confidence in the many talented and dedicated people who comprise our school district family. On the day I was sworn to your service, I entered Sarasota County Schools with the sole intention to work beyond the division and distrust that existed here and to restore a collaborative culture that would provide the best possible climate so that each student can reach his or her highest potential. My wife and I uprooted and invested our life here, both professionally and personally, with full intention to be part of this community into retirement. I wholeheartedly embraced SCS with high expectation and full commitment to its bright future, united to work as one for the success of all. I saw a district that was poised for growth and soaring achievement. I believe our Strategic Plan has focused us on an even stronger trajectory for the success of our students, despite the outside noise that often overshadows the vision. Division and hostility have never been part of my leadership fiber. This is why I have always held that our school district could collectively rise above the noise, and "do the work". I still believe this. If I have one request, please do better by your next Superintendent; allow that individual to freely be the instructional leader focused on student achievement, not dragged into the quagmire of the political arena. With all due respect, please do not allow that to be Sarasota’s legacy.

In closing, in the aftermath of last Tuesday's board meeting, I am completely humbled by the abundant outpouring of support from our past and present Sarasota County Schools teachers, administrators and support staff, our SC/TA Union, our business and community leaders, our committed foundations, the Herald Tribune and the good citizens of Sarasota. I wish Sarasota County Schools only the brightest future and healing. Please know that I leave you with the sincerest assurance that I have labored to faithfully serve our students, community, and SCS family of employees."