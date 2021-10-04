Sausage mummy recipe for Halloween – with optional candy eyeballs

It’s that time of year when spooky twists on meals are concocted, and this one is pretty easy.

Sausage mummies don’t require a lot of ingredients and it doesn’t take long to make. All you need is dough, sausage, and an egg for the egg wash.

As for the" eyes," you can simply plop dots of ketchup or mustard, or you can purchase edible candy eyeballs.

In order for them to stick, edible glue would be the best option, or you can use honey, ketchup, mustard – or any condiment of your choosing – to apply them to the sausage mummy. Keep in mind, those may not stick as well as the edible glue.

In this recipe, we use edible glue to apply the candy eyeballs. You can watch the video above or read the instructions below on how to make them:

Ingredients

Pillsbury crescent dough sheet or puff pastry

Sausages

1 egg

Candy eyeballs

Edible glue

Instructions

Warm oven to 350 degrees. Roll out your dough sheet or puff pastry on a cutting board. Cut into 1-inch strips or smaller, if you prefer. Depending on the size of the sausages you purchased, you could cut them in half or thirds to make smaller sausage mummies. Wrap the dough strips around each sausage (Make sure to leave room for the eyes!) and place on baking sheet. Crack egg in bowl and beat it thoroughly with a fork. Brush egg wash on the dough. Bake for 20 minutes or until golden-brown. Apply candy eyeballs using edible glue (You can even just use one eyeball to make it spookier) Alternative: Use ketchup or mustard to create dots as the eyes. Dig in! Best served immediately after.

