SB 654 becomes law; helps victims of domestic violence

It's known as the most critical point in an abuse victim's life, an estimated 75% of women killed by their abusers are murdered after they try to leave.

"The most dangerous time in life while you're in that victimization is when you choose to leave, when you try to get away, because that is the time when you're often killed," said domestic abuse survivor Courtney Weil.

With a fractured skull, sprained neck, broken nose and two babies in tow, Weil said she escaped her abuser in the middle of the night.

"I didn't even have enough diapers or formula for two days," recalled Weil.

What she did have was the will to survive. Courtney turned to the Spring of Tampa Bay for safety, but she soon found it would be a long wait for the court system to deliver the peace of mind and protection of a restraining order.

"We filed an injunction, but it took so much time. We had to put the paperwork in, go to the court, get everything processed and served and all of those pieces. So he's at my work threatening me within days of me leaving," said Weil.

Until her abuser had been served with an injunction, law enforcement could do little to help as he stalked her.

"He would run me off the road in my car. He would show up at work. He would follow me," shared Weil. "We had to be in hiding until the paperwork was in place, until there was something that said he couldn't be near us without police interfering."

A new Florida law is designed to cut down on some of the wait.

Signed into law last week, SB 654 (https://www.flsenate.gov/Session/Bill/2022/654) allows clerks of the court across the state to electronically transmit documents relating to an injunction for protection against domestic violence, instead of relying on the postal service, which can add extra days or even weeks to the process.

"No one should have to wait for protection while the Postal Service attempts to deliver a restraining order. No mother should have to wait in fear for her life or her children's life, wondering whether a restraining order has been served on their abusive partner," said bill sponsor Senator Janet Cruz (D-Hillsborough).

The law will go into effect in October. Once it does, domestic abuse victims will be able to get the increased protections they desperately need faster than ever before.

While Weil acknowledges a restraining order doesn't always stop an abusive partner, she felt it helped deter hers.

"When you get that injunction, you begin to heal. It really is beneficial," said Weil. "But you have to use it. You have to let everyone know, let your family know, let your employer know that you have it. Have it on file, have it in your car, have it in your glove box. And you have to pick up the phone when he harasses you so that it allows the police the opportunity to let him know that you're serious, and they're serious."

If you or someone you know needs help escaping an abusive situation, reach out to the Spring of Tampa Bay by calling or texting their 24-hour hotline at (813) 247-SAFE. You can also visit: TheSpring.org.