Scammers target grieving families planning services at Bradenton family-run funeral home

A new scam targeting grieving families that are planning their loved ones' funeral service is circulating through the Bradenton area.

In a span of 24 hours, three families reported receiving calls from someone who claimed to be from Brown & Sons Funeral Home, demanding money. The funeral director at Brown & Sons Funeral Home said the family-run business has been around for decades.

"They call and said that to get the cremation done, they have to give them $1,500, so they needed to get a credit card," said Gene Brown, the funeral director at Brown & Sons Funeral Home.

One elderly woman who recently lost her husband fell for it and gave her credit card information to the scammer.

"The one lady that did do it was paid in full with us, so it got on her emotions and got her confused and that's the sad part," he said. "Our family has been in the business 50 years now. We've seen a lot of things but nothing at this time of the year and this low on people."

Fortunately, the elderly woman later contacted Brown, who then notified the Bradenton Police Department.

"Fraud is wrong to begin with. This takes it to a whole other level," BPD Captain Brian Thiers said.

He explained the scammers usually use a spoofed number.

"Contact, in this case, the funeral director that you've been working with throughout the entire process," he said. "Don't send money. Always, always, always double check."

Brown believes there could be additional victims. If you were impacted, contact the Bradenton Police Department.